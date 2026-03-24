Azerbaijan expands non-oil economy with region’s largest livestock project

24 March 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Reducing dependence on the oil and gas sector and advancing economic diversification remain central priorities for Azerbaijan. In recent years, the development of the non-oil sector has gained notable momentum, extending beyond the capital Baku into the regions. This trend was further reinforced this week with the opening of several new complexes in Shamakhi district, attended by Ilham Aliyev. Among them, the “Shirvan Agro” livestock complex stands out as the largest facility of its kind not only in the country but also across the South Caucasus.

In the modern economic landscape, agriculture continues to play a strategic role in ensuring food security, while often relying on state support mechanisms. However, in line with the development models of advanced economies, Azerbaijan’s long-term socio-economic strategy prioritizes growth driven by the industrial and service segments of the non-oil sector. Within this framework, maximizing the efficiency and productivity of agriculture remains a key policy objective, supported by comprehensive state programs aimed at stimulating production and enhancing competitiveness.

Officials outline three core strategic directions for the effective use of Azerbaijan’s agricultural potential. First is achieving an optimal level of food self-sufficiency, particularly through the expansion of intensive production methods in meat and dairy farming. Second is strengthening the export capacity of the agricultural sector, with a focus on fruit and vegetable production, as well as traditional export-oriented crops such as cotton. Expanding intensive orchards and diversifying export markets are central to this effort. The third direction involves the development of export-oriented processing industries, which can add value to raw agricultural output and improve external trade balances.

The newly inaugurated ‘Shirvan Agro’ complex directly aligns with these strategic directions. Spanning approximately 100 hectares, the facility is designed to enhance domestic supply of high-quality meat and dairy products, support export growth, and contribute to regional economic development, particularly in Shamakhi and surrounding areas.

With a capacity of 9,000 head of livestock, including 3,200 dairy cattle, 3,000 beef cattle, and 2,800 calves, the complex houses high-productivity breeds such as Holstein-Friesian, Limousin, and Aberdeen-Angus. Equipped with advanced technologies and artificial intelligence-based management systems, the facility represents one of the most technologically sophisticated livestock enterprises in the South Caucasus and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Notably, it is also the first livestock complex in Azerbaijan to integrate alternative and green energy solutions.

A dedicated Training and Education Center within the complex will focus on developing highly qualified specialists by introducing advanced global practices, contributing to human capital development in the agricultural sector.

Technological innovation is a defining feature of the enterprise. The facility includes the largest “carousel” and “parallel” milking systems in the region, real-time milk quality analyzers, and rapid cooling technologies that reduce milk temperature from 32°C to 4°C. It also hosts a cutting-edge reproduction center utilizing advanced genetic materials to boost productivity.

In addition, the complex incorporates an innovative herd management system for early disease detection and treatment, real-time weight monitoring technologies, and “AfiCollar” electronic tracking devices to monitor animal health and optimize breeding cycles. A modern feed center and a slaughterhouse equipped with “Dry Age” technology further enhance operational efficiency and product quality.

Beyond production, the complex has a significant socio-economic impact, creating employment for more than 200 residents of Shamakhi and nearby regions. Residential facilities have also been established to accommodate workers and foreign specialists, supporting labor mobility and knowledge transfer.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of reducing import dependence, particularly in food products. He noted that Azerbaijan is approaching full self-sufficiency in meat and dairy production, and that the launch of such large-scale, high-tech farms will accelerate this process and potentially open new export opportunities.

The development of large, technology-driven agricultural complexes such as “Shirvan Agro” reflects a broader structural shift in Azerbaijan’s economic model, from resource dependence toward productivity-led growth. By integrating advanced technologies, improving supply chains, and focusing on value-added production, the country is enhancing food security, as well as building a more resilient and diversified economic base. If sustained, these efforts could position agriculture as a competitive export sector, reducing vulnerability to external shocks in global energy markets while stimulating balanced regional development.