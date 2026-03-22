Cuba suffers nationwide blackout, 10 million without power

22 March 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

More than 10 million people across Cuba were left without electricity after the country’s national grid collapsed for the second time in a week, AzerNEWS reports.

The Energy Ministry confirmed a “total disconnection of the National Electrical System” in a statement on social media, adding that restoration protocols are being implemented.

Grid operator UNE said electricity was being gradually restored, with priority given to essential services such as hospitals and water facilities.

This marks the third major blackout in March, as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. Officials blame the crisis on a U.S. fuel blockade, which has severely restricted foreign oil imports needed to keep power stations running.