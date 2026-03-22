Iran conflict costs US $1 billion per day

22 March 2026 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

The expenses of the United States’ military campaign against Iran have already surpassed $27 billion, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker analytical project monitoring the “Epic Rage” operation, AzerNEWS reports.

Calculations show that in the first six days of the conflict, Washington spent approximately $11.3 billion. Since then, daily expenditures have averaged around $1 billion.

The report also notes that these figures do not include additional costs such as troop movements, equipment usage, or damaged assets.

As a result, the real expenses may be significantly higher.