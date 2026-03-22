Iran conflict costs US $1 billion per day
The expenses of the United States’ military campaign against Iran have already surpassed $27 billion, according to the Iran War Cost Tracker analytical project monitoring the “Epic Rage” operation, AzerNEWS reports.
Calculations show that in the first six days of the conflict, Washington spent approximately $11.3 billion. Since then, daily expenditures have averaged around $1 billion.
The report also notes that these figures do not include additional costs such as troop movements, equipment usage, or damaged assets.
As a result, the real expenses may be significantly higher.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!