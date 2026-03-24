China launch CentiSpace-2 satellites

24 March 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has successfully launched a new group of CentiSpace-2 satellites into orbit from the Haiyang Spaceport, located along the coast of the Yellow Sea in eastern China, AzerNEWS reports.

The launch took place on Sunday, March 22, at 23:49 Beijing time, using a Jielong-3 (also known as Smart Dragon-3) rocket. This solid-fuel carrier is specifically designed for rapid and cost-effective deployment of small satellites, reflecting China’s growing focus on commercial space capabilities.

The CentiSpace spacecraft are intended to enhance global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) by operating from low Earth orbit. Their mission is to improve positioning accuracy, particularly in challenging environments such as urban areas, mountainous regions, and remote locations where traditional satellite signals may be weaker.

This launch highlights China’s broader efforts to compete in the rapidly expanding space-based navigation and communications market. By developing alternative and complementary systems to established networks like GPS, the country aims to strengthen its technological independence while also offering services to international partners.