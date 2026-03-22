Aeroflot passengers to Baku re-routed after bird incident
An Aeroflot aircraft flying from Moscow to Baku was forced to return to Sheremetyevo Airport after colliding with birds mid‑flight.
As reported by AzerNEWS, the landing was successful, with both engines functioning normally.
After inspection, the plane was directed to its parking stand.
Passengers will continue their journey to Baku aboard a reserve aircraft provided by the airline.
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