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Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Azerbaijan records 39% fall in fertilizer exports in past two month of year

25 March 2026 15:08 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan records 39% fall in fertilizer exports in past two month of year
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
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Azerbaijan’s fertilizer exports declined significantly in the first two months of 2026, reflecting shifting dynamics in the country’s agricultural input market.As reported by AzerNEWS, citing data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the country exported 70,200 tons of fertilizers worth $22.05 million in January–February. This represents a year-on-year decrease of...

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