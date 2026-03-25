Azerbaijan records 39% fall in fertilizer exports in past two month of year

25 March 2026 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan’s fertilizer exports declined significantly in the first two months of 2026, reflecting shifting dynamics in the country’s agricultural input market.As reported by AzerNEWS, citing data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the country exported 70,200 tons of fertilizers worth $22.05 million in January–February. This represents a year-on-year decrease of...

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