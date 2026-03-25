OpenAI to shut down Sora AI video app
By Alimat Aliyeva
The developers have announced that the AI video-generation app Sora will be shutting down, AzerNEWS reports.
“We’re saying goodbye to Sora. To everyone who created videos, shared their work, and built a community around the app—thank you for being part of this journey,” the announcement read.
The team also promised that they would return soon with more details, including updates on the future development of the app and its API, hinting at potential new features or a successor platform.
Interestingly, Sora gained attention for making AI-generated video creation accessible to a wide audience, allowing creators to experiment with cinematic content without expensive equipment—showing how AI is transforming creative workflows in ways previously unimaginable.
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