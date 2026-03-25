Latvia to deliver new batch of CVR(T) reconnaissance vehicles to Ukraine

25 March 2026 23:32 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Latvia will transfer a new batch of CVR(T) reconnaissance vehicles to Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

The Latvian defense minister stated that the delivery of the tracked armored vehicles will not affect the operational capabilities or readiness of the country’s armed forces.

Latvia last supplied Ukraine with 12 CVR(T) reconnaissance vehicles in November 2025, as part of its ongoing military assistance to Kyiv.

The CVR(T) (Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance – Tracked) is a family of light tracked armored reconnaissance vehicles originally developed in the United Kingdom and currently used by the Latvian military.

A typical reconnaissance variant, such as the Scimitar, weighs around 8 tons and is operated by a crew of three. The vehicle can reach speeds of up to 80 km/h, offering high mobility in various terrains.

Equipped with aluminum armor ranging from approximately 20 mm to 60 mm, the CVR(T) is designed for speed and maneuverability rather than direct engagement with heavily armored targets.