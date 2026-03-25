Azerbaijan increases ferrous metal exports early this year

25 March 2026 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan recorded a rise in exports of ferrous metals and related products in the first two months of 2026, while imports in the same category declined slightly, AzerNEWS reports. According to data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan exported 11,700 tons of ferrous metals and products made from them, valued at...

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