IRGC says US is 'negotiating with itself'

25 March 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared on Wednesday that the United States is "negotiating with itself," following US President Donald Trump's previous remarks, AzerNEWS reports.

"There will be no news of your investments in the region, nor will you see the previous prices of energy and oil, until you understand: stability in the region is guaranteed by the powerful hand of our armed forces. Stability through power," a spokesperson for the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters addressed Washington directly in a video message.

Moreover, the IRGC told the US not to call its "failure an agreement" and claimed that until its objectives are fulfilled, the current situation in the region will not go back to "the previous order." "No one like us will come to terms with anyone like you. Not now, not ever," the spokesperson stressed.

Trump claimed on Tuesday that Iran had agreed never to develop nuclear weapons.

"I don't want to say in advance, but they've agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon, they've agreed to that," Trump told reporters at the White House, stressing that this is the reason why he wants to pursue a peace deal.

One of the US-proclaimed goals of the war against Iran was to destroy its nuclear capabilities and prevent Tehran from building a nuclear weapon.