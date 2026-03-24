Azernews.Az

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Britain begins restricting fuel sales

24 March 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)
Britain begins restricting fuel sales

In the UK, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, restrictions have been placed on the sale of fuel to owners of agricultural machinery, AzerNEWS reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more