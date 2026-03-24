New Azerbaijan–Italy deal targets modernization of agriculture and food trade growth

24 March 2026 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan has taken a significant step toward strengthening its agricultural sector by signing a cooperation memorandum with Italy’s leading farming organization, Coldiretti, and the agribusiness association Filiera Italia.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the Ministry of Agriculture, the agreement was signed between Azerbaijan’s state-owned Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC (ATT) and the Italian partners during a series of high-level meetings involving Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov. The discussions took place on the sidelines of official engagements with Italy’s Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida, and President of the Italian Trade Agency, Matteo Zoppas.

The meetings, held during Mammadov’s visit to Uzbekistan, focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, increasing trade turnover in agricultural and food products, and strengthening ties between business communities in both countries.

Key areas of discussion included the promotion of joint participation in international exhibitions and trade fairs, the transfer of advanced agricultural technologies, and collaboration in agrarian research and education. The sides also emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation in specialized sectors such as winemaking, livestock breeding, and dairy production, alongside broader knowledge and experience exchange.

Both parties expressed strong interest in further developing bilateral agricultural cooperation and enhancing trade volumes in agricultural and food products. The talks reflected a shared commitment to building long-term partnerships that support sectoral growth.

The memorandum outlines strategic directions for future cooperation, with a particular focus on developing a productive, sustainable, and export-oriented agricultural economy. Analysts note that such partnerships with established European agricultural institutions could accelerate Azerbaijan’s efforts to modernize its agrarian sector, improve value chains, and strengthen its position in global food markets.