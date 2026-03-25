Trump: We can easily kill Iran's new leadership

25 March 2026 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that Washington "can easily kill" Iran's new leadership, just like it did with the previous regime, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to journalists in the White House, Trump added that while he doesn't trust the new leadership, he wants to continue talks as he believes a deal will be made. "They gave us a present, worth a tremendous amount of money ... that meant one thing to me: We are dealing with the right people," the US president explained.

While he didn't give specific details about the present, Trump shared that it was "oil and gas related." On the topic of the Strait of Hormuz, the US head of state commented that Washington will "have control of anything we want."

He also stated that the US has "won" the war with Iran, and that the only ones who like to keep the conflict going are the "fake news."

"I don't like to say this - we've won this. This war has been won ... We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it," Trump said. " They're doing terribly. They're wiped out. Militarily, they are dead," he added.

The US president noted that his country was supposed to attack Iran's power plant before he announced a five-day pause in strikes to negotiate with Tehran, emphasizing that if Washington wanted to take the power plant, Iran would not be able to "do a thing about it."

Trump further claimed that Iran had agreed never to develop nuclear weapons.

"I don't want to say in advance, but they've agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon, they've agreed to that," Trump told reporters at the White House, stressing that this is the reason why he wants to pursue a peace deal.

One of the US-proclaimed goals of the war against Iran was to destroy its nuclear capabilities and prevent Tehran from building a nuclear weapon.