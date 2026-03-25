59% of Americans say Iran war has 'gone too far'

25 March 2026 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Around 59% of Americans said the United States military operation in Iran has "gone too far," according to the latest poll by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research published on Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports.

Some 6 in 10 respondents were against a land invasion, although around two-thirds said that stopping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons is "extremely" or "very" important.

However, around two-thirds of respondents attached similar importance to preventing energy prices from rising, with 45% "extremely" or "very" worried about being able to afford gas.

Meanwhile, Trump's job approval remained stable compared to the previous poll, with around 4 in 10 Americans approving of his performance. The poll included 1,150 US adults and was conducted on March 19-23.

There is significant support for at least one of the president’s objectives, which is preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. About two-thirds of Americans say that should be an “extremely” or “very” important foreign policy goal for the US. However, they are just as likely to say it’s important to keep US oil and gas prices from rising — a juxtaposition that could be difficult for the White House to manage.