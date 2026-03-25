Katz: New targets in Iran, Lebanon approved
Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz announced on Wednesday that he and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir approved new targets in Iran and Lebanon, AzerNEWS reports.
Speaking to the press, Katz added that the Israeli Air Force has dropped more than 15,000 bombs in Iran since the beginning of its operation there with the United States, four times more than when the two countries struck Tehran's nuclear facilities in June 2025.
Meanwhile, the IDF conducted new attacks on targets in Lebanon linked to Hezbollah, including a command center in southern Beirut.
What has happened over the 24-hour mark:
- Pakistan has shared the US’s ceasefire demands with Iran and is awaiting a response.
- Iran’s military dismisses US President Donald Trump’s latest claim of negotiations and promises to continue fighting.
- US-Israeli attacks on Iran continue as Iranian missiles set off alarms across Israel and send residents rushing to shelters.
- Bahrain and Saudi Arabia intercept missiles and drones as Kuwait announces a fire at its main airport caused by a strike on a fuel tank.
- Israeli forces bomb Beirut as they push further into southern Lebanon after outlining plans to occupy the region.
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