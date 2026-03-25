Katz: New targets in Iran, Lebanon approved

25 March 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz announced on Wednesday that he and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir approved new targets in Iran and Lebanon, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to the press, Katz added that the Israeli Air Force has dropped more than 15,000 bombs in Iran since the beginning of its operation there with the United States, four times more than when the two countries struck Tehran's nuclear facilities in June 2025.

Meanwhile, the IDF conducted new attacks on targets in Lebanon linked to Hezbollah, including a command center in southern Beirut.

What has happened over the 24-hour mark: