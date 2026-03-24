Xiaomi reports Q4 revenue growth
Xiaomi Corp. reported a strong finish to 2025, announcing in its fourth-quarter earnings that revenue rose 7.3% year-on-year to 117 billion yuan ($17 billion), surpassing market expectations and marking the fifth consecutive quarter above the 100 billion yuan threshold. However, profit fell 24.7% to 6.5 billion yuan ($950 million), reflecting rising costs and investments in technology and expansion, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.
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