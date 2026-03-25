President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Hellenic Republic
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Constantine An. Tassoulas, President of the Hellenic Republic, AzerNEWS reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Hellenic Republic.
I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Greece will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation, in line with the interests of our peoples.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, as well as peace and prosperity to the people of Greece," the letter reads.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!