Danish PM hands in resignation letter

25 March 2026 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sent a resignation letter to the king on Wednesday, it was revealed in a statement issued by the royal palace, AzerNEWS reports.

While Frederiksen's Socialist Democratic Party won the elections, it failed to gain the majority as its popularity declined. She has been in power since 2019.

"We've had to deal with war, we've been threatened by the American president and in those almost seven years we've gone down 4 percentage points, I think that's okay," she commented.

In order to form a new government, coalition talks will now have to take place.

While Frederiksen's party could still manage to stay in power, the process could take weeks.