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Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Azerbaijan ranks top 3 buyer of Russian sweets

24 March 2026 12:56 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan ranks top 3 buyer of Russian sweets
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
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Azerbaijan imported more than $17 million worth of sugar confectionery products from Russia in 2025, highlighting strong trade ties in the food sector between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Agroexport Center of Russia.

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