German pharmaceutical industry holds protest

23 March 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

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Pharmacy workers across Germany have launched a nationwide protest, calling for higher wages and improved working conditions. As part of the action, many pharmacies have temporarily closed in several regions, though emergency services remain in place to ensure patients continue to receive essential medicines, AzerNEWS reports.

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