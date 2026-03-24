Hazelnut exports surge as revenues double despite overall trade decline

24 March 2026 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan exported 4,569 tons of hazelnuts in January–February 2026, enerating $57.66 million in revenue, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports. This marks an increase of 524 tons in volume and a twofold rise in value compared to the same period last year, highlighting strong performance in one of the country’s key non-oil export sectors. During the reporting period, hazelnut exports accounted for...

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