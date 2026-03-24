Kyrgyzstan plans to ban infant formula advertising

24 March 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has opened for public discussion a draft law aimed at tightening regulations on the advertising of artificial infant nutrition products, AzerNEWS reports.

According to an official statement, the Jogorku Kenesh is considering amendments to the Law on Advertising, initiated by Deputy Toktobubu Ashimbayeva. The proposal seeks to strengthen healthcare legislation and impose stricter controls on how products related to infant feeding are marketed.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over child nutrition in Kyrgyzstan. Health experts have reported rising cases of malnutrition, stunted growth, and related developmental issues, all of which have long-term consequences for public health and can contribute to higher child mortality rates. Officials argue that aggressive marketing of breast milk substitutes plays a significant role in discouraging breastfeeding practices, which are widely recognized as the healthiest option for infants.

One of the key provisions of the bill is the expansion of what constitutes hidden advertising. This includes the use of similar branding, packaging, and visual design elements that indirectly promote infant formula and related products. The draft law also proposes a comprehensive ban on advertising infant formula, complementary foods, bottles, pacifiers, and any items marketed as suitable for newborns or infants under six months, as well as products partially replacing nutrition beyond that age.

Supporters of the bill emphasize that advertising often creates a misleading perception among parents about the benefits of artificial nutrition. According to available data, approximately one in five newborns in the country is given formula within the first days of life, a trend that health officials find alarming.

If adopted, the legislation would bring Kyrgyzstan closer to international recommendations, including guidelines promoted by the World Health Organization, which advocate limiting the marketing of breast milk substitutes and prioritizing breastfeeding as a key factor in improving child health outcomes.