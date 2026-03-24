IEA rolls out emergency energy plan amid deepening crisis
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has outlined a set of emergency measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the ongoing global energy crisis, AzerNEWS reports.
The plan includes a mix of demand-reduction policies and supply-side actions designed to stabilize markets and ensure energy security.
Among the key recommendations:
— Expanding remote work to reduce commuting and energy
consumption
— Imposing speed limits to cut fuel use in transport
— Introducing car-free days in certain areas
— Increasing reliance on public transport systems
— Promoting energy savings and alternative energy sources
— Limiting overall fuel consumption
— Calling on oil-producing countries to boost output
— Releasing oil from strategic reserves to ease market pressure
Brent crude oil prices fell by about 10% after US President Donald Trump announced talks with Iran.
Brent crude oil prices on London's ICE exchange fell to $96 per barrel for the first time since March 12.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!