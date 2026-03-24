IEA rolls out emergency energy plan amid deepening crisis

24 March 2026 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has outlined a set of emergency measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the ongoing global energy crisis, AzerNEWS reports.

The plan includes a mix of demand-reduction policies and supply-side actions designed to stabilize markets and ensure energy security.

Among the key recommendations:

— Expanding remote work to reduce commuting and energy consumption

— Imposing speed limits to cut fuel use in transport

— Introducing car-free days in certain areas

— Increasing reliance on public transport systems

— Promoting energy savings and alternative energy sources

— Limiting overall fuel consumption

— Calling on oil-producing countries to boost output

— Releasing oil from strategic reserves to ease market pressure

Brent crude oil prices fell by about 10% after US President Donald Trump announced talks with Iran.

Brent crude oil prices on London's ICE exchange fell to $96 per barrel for the first time since March 12.