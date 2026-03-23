Impression of state seal of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918) discovered [PHOTOS]

23 March 2026 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Kazakh scholar Mukhit-Ardagher Sydyknazaro, a researcher of the historical geography and historical cartography of Turkic states (9th–20th centuries), Doctor of Political Science, Professor, and laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Science, has discovered an important artifact attesting to the continuity of Azerbaijani statehood, AzerNEWS reports.

In the course of archival cartographic research conducted in Europe and the United States, an impression of the state seal of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918–1920) was identified and studied on letters by Alimardan bey Topchubashov, Chairman of the Parliament of the ADR and head of its peace delegation to the Paris Peace Conference.

The impression of the state seal of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was found within a unified archival collection together with an original map and an accompanying letter among the documents of Alimardan bey Topchubashov. This seal impression is currently the only known example and is being introduced into scholarly circulation for the first time.

The state seal belongs to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, proclaimed on May 28, 1918.

This important artifact is directly linked to the life and work of an outstanding statesman of Azerbaijan and the Turkic world, Alimardan bey Topchubashov, Chairman of the Parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

A symbol of Azerbaijani statehood, this rare artifact dates to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (May 28, 1918 – April 28, 1920).

This discovery holds significant scholarly value. As a key attribute of sovereign authority, the state seal serves as an essential source for studying the institutional formation of Azerbaijani statehood in the early 20th century.

The introduction of this seal impression into academic circulation substantially expands the body of primary sources on the continuity of Azerbaijani statehood and the diplomatic history of the ADR, and contributes to clarifying issues related to symbolism, record-keeping, and the international representation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.