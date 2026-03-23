Myanmar gov’t goes WFH on Wednesdays to save fuel

23 March 2026 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Myanmar has introduced “work-from-home Wednesdays” for government departments starting March 25, 2026, continuing until further notice, as part of efforts to reduce national fuel consumption, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The Information Team of the National Defense and Security Council stated that the primary goal of this initiative is to conserve fuel. Government officers and staff are instructed to avoid non-essential travel and minimize vehicle use on these designated remote work days.

The council also encouraged private companies and businesses to adopt similar flexible work arrangements where feasible, emphasizing that collective action could significantly ease pressure on the nation’s energy resources.

The measure comes in the wake of potential fuel shortages exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. In recent months, the government has already introduced odd-even vehicle rotation systems and limited fuel rationing to manage supply constraints.

In parallel, authorities are actively seeking to secure fuel imports through alternative channels to maintain stability in the domestic supply. Analysts note that while work-from-home policies may offer modest reductions in fuel consumption, they also signal a broader trend toward energy-conscious governance in Myanmar, blending remote work with strategic resource management in response to global geopolitical uncertainties.

Experts suggest that if successful, this program could serve as a model for other countries facing similar challenges, demonstrating how targeted remote work initiatives can contribute to national energy security while also promoting flexible working cultures.