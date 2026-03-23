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Monday, March 23, 2026

Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan remittances surge 38% in past year

23 March 2026 18:02 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan remittances surge 38% in past year
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Remittances from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan saw a sharp increase in 2025, reflecting growing financial ties between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. Transfers made by individuals from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan reached $15.129 million in 2025. This marks an increase of...

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