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Monday, March 23, 2026

Azerbaijan’s glue industry stumbles, then snaps back with February spike

23 March 2026 13:28 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s glue industry stumbles, then snaps back with February spike
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
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In January-February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 24,500 tonnes of adhesives and glues, marking a 13% decline compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistical Committee. However, monthly data points to a short-term recovery trend. In February alone, production reached 14,400 tonnes, an increase of...

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