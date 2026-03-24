Puig rises on Estée Lauder merger talks

24 March 2026 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Shares of Puig Brands, S.A., the owner of Jean Paul Gaultier, surged more than 14% on the Madrid Stock Exchange on Tuesday after confirmation of talks with U.S. cosmetics giant Estée Lauder over a potential merger, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Financial Times, the proposed merger would combine some of the world’s leading beauty and fragrance brands—including Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne, and Clinique—into a $40 billion premium cosmetics powerhouse.

On Tuesday morning, Puig shares jumped 14.77%, reaching €17.87 at 9:33 a.m. CET, reflecting investor optimism about the potential strategic and financial benefits of the deal.

Industry analysts suggest that such a merger could reshape the global luxury beauty market, creating a company with unprecedented scale and influence in fragrance, skincare, and cosmetics. The combination of Puig’s European portfolio with Estée Lauder’s U.S. presence could also accelerate expansion into emerging markets, particularly in Asia and the Middle East, while driving innovation in premium product lines.

Some experts speculate that the merger might spark further consolidation in the industry, as competitors seek to strengthen their positions against this new beauty behemoth. This deal could mark a turning point in the globalization of high-end cosmetics, blending European artistry with American marketing and distribution expertise.