IEA signals readiness to release more oil reserves amid Middle East tensions

25 March 2026 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has signaled its readiness to release additional oil reserves to the global market if supply disruptions intensify amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking in Tokyo, Fatih Birol stated that the agency is prepared to take further action if necessary. His remarks followed a request from Sanae Takaichi, who urged the agency to consider additional oil releases should the conflict in the Middle East continue.

The prolonged tensions, particularly disruptions affecting the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes have contributed to sharp increases in global energy prices, raising concerns over supply security and market stability.

Earlier this month, the International Energy Agency announced that its member countries would release 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to mitigate the impact of the crisis. This marks the largest coordinated release in the agency’s history, underscoring the severity of current market pressures.

Despite this unprecedented move, Birol emphasized that significant запас capacity remains available.

“Around 80% of our reserves are still at our disposal. The 400 million barrels account for only 20% of total reserves. If necessary, we are ready to move forward, but I sincerely hope it will not be required,” he said.

The statement highlights the IEA’s critical role as a stabilizing force in global energy markets, particularly during periods of geopolitical uncertainty. It also signals to markets that additional supply buffers remain available, which could help temper volatility if disruptions escalate further.

From an analytical perspective, the readiness to deploy further reserves reflects growing concerns over the fragility of global oil supply chains. With key transit routes under pressure and demand remaining resilient, the balance between market intervention and long-term energy security is becoming increasingly delicate.