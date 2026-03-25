US-Iran operation tops $30bn, drawing comparisons with Iraq and Afghanistan wars

25 March 2026 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The cost of the U.S. military operation against Iran has exceeded $30 billion, according to data published by the Iran War Cost Tracker.

The operation, dubbed “Epic Fury,” has been ongoing for nearly 25 days, with expenses rapidly mounting due to personnel deployment, naval operations, and broader logistical requirements. The tracker bases its calculations on estimates derived from Pentagon reports submitted to Congress.

According to those estimates, the first six days alone cost $11.3 billion, with subsequent daily expenses projected at around $1 billion per day, underscoring the intensity and scale of the operation.

Comparisons with past U.S. wars

While the current figure is already substantial, it remains significantly lower than the total costs of previous long-term U.S. military engagements.

— The Gulf War (1990–1991) cost the U.S. roughly $60–$100 billion, though a large portion was offset by contributions from allies.

— The war in Afghanistan (2001–2021) is estimated to have cost over $2 trillion, making it one of the most expensive conflicts in U.S. history.

— Similarly, the Iraq War (2003–2011) cost the U.S. more than $1 trillion, with long-term expenses pushing the total significantly higher.

Despite being in its early stages, the Iran operation’s high daily burn rate highlights how modern, high-intensity conflicts can accumulate costs rapidly, especially when involving advanced weaponry, naval deployments, and sustained air operations.