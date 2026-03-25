President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Absheron Battery Energy Storage Center [PHOTO]

25 March 2026 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

On March 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the "Absheron" Battery Energy Storage Center of "AzerEnergy" Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC), AzerNEWS reports.

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