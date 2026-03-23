Australia cancels six fuel shipments amid Middle East tensions

23 March 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

At least six tanker fuel shipments to Australia have been canceled amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns about potential disruptions to the nation’s fuel supply, AzerNEWS reports.

According to officials, the overall schedule of fuel deliveries remains largely stable, but some individual shipments have been affected. Minister Chris Bowen noted that out of approximately 80 tanker shipments the country receives monthly, six have been canceled. Most of these deliveries originate from Asian suppliers, including Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia.

The minister explained that the cancellations are linked to operational difficulties at refineries in these countries caused by disruptions in crude oil supply, which in turn affect their ability to export refined petroleum products. Despite these setbacks, Bowen emphasized that some of the canceled shipments have already been replaced through alternative supply routes, and the government does not anticipate a sudden halt in imports. He added that the likelihood of all fuel supplies being simultaneously disrupted is extremely low, although localized shortages may occur.

At present, the authorities are not considering fuel rationing. Australian refineries continue to operate at full capacity, ensuring domestic production remains steady. As of March 23, gasoline reserves are sufficient for roughly 38 days of consumption, while diesel and aviation kerosene stocks can meet demand for about 30 days.

The supply disruptions coincide with rising global oil prices, driven by geopolitical instability in the Middle East. In some regions of Australia—where the country imports about 90% of its gasoline and diesel—fuel stations have reported temporary shortages, particularly of diesel. Officials attribute these shortages not only to supply issues but also to spikes in local demand.

Experts warn that while Australia’s fuel system is generally resilient, continued volatility in international oil markets could increase the frequency of such disruptions. Authorities are reportedly monitoring the situation closely and exploring options to diversify import sources and strengthen strategic reserves to buffer against future shocks.