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Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Kazakhstan doubles direct investment in Azerbaijan in 2025

24 March 2026 16:09 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan doubles direct investment in Azerbaijan in 2025
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Kazakhstan significantly increased its direct investments in Azerbaijan in 2025, reflecting strengthening economic ties between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

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