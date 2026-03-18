18 March 2026 05:35 (UTC+04:00)

By AzerNEWS Staff

By the close of 2025, Trend News Agency had surpassed the foremost media outlets of Central Asia and Iran, establishing itself as one of the most relevant and in‑demand sources of information from the region to the wider world. Independent data from Medialogia confirms this achievement.

Supporting diagrams underline Trend’s leading position in the media landscape.

Trend is an independent news agency specialising in coverage of pivotal events and developments across the Caspian Sea region and Central Asia. Its editorial independence and regional expertise have made it a trusted source for audiences worldwide.

Medialogia, recognised as a leader in media and social media monitoring and analysis, provides services to major commercial enterprises, government ministries and agencies, as well as regional administrations. The platform automatically monitors around 250,000 outlets, ensuring comprehensive and reliable data.

Data for Azerbaijan:

Data for Uzbekistan:

Data for Turkmenistan: