Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

23 March 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely express my gratitude for your congratulatory letter on the occasion of the Spring Festival. On behalf of the Government and the people of China, I cordially congratulate you, as well as the Government and the entire people of Azerbaijan, on the traditional Novruz holiday.

China and Azerbaijan are comprehensive strategic partners. In recent years, mutual political trust has been strengthened, and cooperation across all spheres has continued to develop. I attach great importance to the advancement of China–Azerbaijan relations and stand ready to work together with you to further enhance and elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan to a new level, for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish you robust health and well-being," the letter reads.