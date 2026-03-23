Iran threatens to mine Persian Gulf if attacked

23 March 2026 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Defence Council threatened on Monday to mine the "entire Persian Gulf" if the Islamic Republic's coasts or islands are attacked, AzerNEWS reports.

"Any attempt by the enemy to attack Iranian coasts or islands will naturally, and in accordance with common military practice, cause all access routes and communication lines in the Persian Gulf and the coasts to be mined with various types of naval mines, including floating mines that can be released from the coasts," the statement read.

The warning follows Iran's military's declaration that if US President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to destroy Iran's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Monday night, it will seal the waterway and target regional US infrastructure.

Over the day, Israeli forces blow up the Qasimiyah Bridge in south Lebanon, in an attack President Joseph Aoun says is a “prelude to ground invasion”.

US and Israeli forces continue to pound Iran as Israel’s military intercepts more Iranian missiles.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledges to destroy Iran after an attack that wounded more than 180 people in the cities of Arad and Dimona.

Air strikes target the headquarters of the Iran-aligned Popular Mobilisation Forces in Iraq’s Baghdad after attacks on a US diplomat and logistics centre at the city’s main airport.