Iran reinforces defenses on Kharg Island amid fears of potential U.S. ground operation
Iran has stepped up its military defenses on Kharg Island amid concerns over a possible U.S. ground assault, AzerNEWS reports, citing international media outlets.
In recent weeks Tehran has been preparing for a potential operation by the United States aimed at seizing control of the island. As part of these preparations, Iran has deployed traps, including anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, along with additional military personnel, air defense systems, and surface-to-air missile systems.
Sources indicate that the U.S. administration has considered the possibility of capturing the island—located in the northeastern part of the Persian Gulf—as a means of pressuring Iran to restore shipping activities through the Strait of Hormuz. Kharg Island serves as a critical economic lifeline for Iran, with approximately 90 percent of its crude oil exports passing through the area.
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