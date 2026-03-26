Iran reinforces defenses on Kharg Island amid fears of potential U.S. ground operation

26 March 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran has stepped up its military defenses on Kharg Island amid concerns over a possible U.S. ground assault, AzerNEWS reports, citing international media outlets.

In recent weeks Tehran has been preparing for a potential operation by the United States aimed at seizing control of the island. As part of these preparations, Iran has deployed traps, including anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, along with additional military personnel, air defense systems, and surface-to-air missile systems.

Sources indicate that the U.S. administration has considered the possibility of capturing the island—located in the northeastern part of the Persian Gulf—as a means of pressuring Iran to restore shipping activities through the Strait of Hormuz. Kharg Island serves as a critical economic lifeline for Iran, with approximately 90 percent of its crude oil exports passing through the area.