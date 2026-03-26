UAV attack targets Turkish tanker carrying 140,000 tons of oil

26 March 2026 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Crude oil tanker “Altura”, owned by Turkiye, was hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack in the Black Sea, approximately 15 nautical miles from the Istanbul Strait, AzerNEWS reports, citing Turkish media outlets.

The vessel, which departed from Russia, was carrying around 140,000 tons of crude oil at the time of the incident.

A powerful explosion was reported during the attack in open waters. The tanker sustained damage to its deck, engine room, and the captain’s bridge. Water ingress into the engine room was also reported.

Following the strike, the tanker issued an SOS signal. Turkish Coast Guard rescue teams, along with the emergency response vessel “Nene Hatun,” were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the incident was a deliberate attack.

No crew members were reported injured.