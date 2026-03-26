Russian humanitarian aid train arrives in Azerbaijan en route to Iran

26 March 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A humanitarian cargo train operated by Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has arrived at the “Garadagh” station of Azerbaijan Railways, delivering aid bound for Iran.

Azernews reports that the shipment—primarily consisting of medicines—exceeds 300 tons. The cargo is expected to be transported onward to its final destination within Iran by road.

Earlier, on March 12, another humanitarian consignment sent by Russia’s emergency authorities, weighing more than 13 tons and consisting of medical supplies, was also delivered to Iran via transit through Azerbaijan.

The development follows a phone call on March 11 between Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev. During the conversation, Putin expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s prompt support in facilitating the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran, as well as for enabling the transit of humanitarian aid across its territory.

Amid rising tensions in the region, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian cargo underscores the growing importance of international cooperation and transit capabilities.