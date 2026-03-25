AI help discover 100+ exoplanets

25 March 2026 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

British and Argentine astronomers have developed a neural network capable of identifying more than a hundred previously unknown exoplanets—marking a major step forward in using artificial intelligence to search for Earth-like worlds and other rare types of planets, AzerNEWS reports.

“We have confirmed the existence of 118 exoplanets. This has allowed us to compile one of the most comprehensive catalogs of planets orbiting extremely close to their stars. It will help us identify the most promising targets for further study,” said Marine Lafargue.

The discovery was made while testing an algorithm designed for automatic analysis of data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, which was launched in April 2018 as a successor to the Kepler Space Telescope.

Interestingly, AI systems like this can detect subtle patterns in starlight that are often missed by traditional methods, significantly speeding up the discovery process. This could dramatically increase the number of known exoplanets in the coming years—and potentially bring scientists closer to finding worlds capable of supporting life.