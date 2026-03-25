Morocco plans to strengthen trade ties with Côte d'Ivoire

25 March 2026 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Morocco’s senior trade official on Tuesday reaffirmed the country’s commitment to deepening trade ties with Cote d'Ivoire, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

During a visit to the Cote d’Ivoire Export Agency (ACE), Omar Hejira, Morocco’s secretary of state to the minister of industry and trade, emphasized that both nations share a common goal of boosting bilateral trade.

“We are committed to giving concrete form to our willingness to strengthen economic ties and build a mutually beneficial strategic partnership,” Hejira stated.

The two countries agreed to establish an economic steering group that will bring together public and private sector stakeholders to coordinate joint initiatives. Key sectors identified for cooperation include agro-industry, textiles, automotive, cosmetics, and handicrafts—industries with significant growth potential.

Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire have repeatedly expressed their determination to consolidate and expand economic relations. Interestingly, experts note that such partnerships could position both countries as leading hubs for regional trade in West Africa and North Africa, creating new opportunities for investment and innovation.