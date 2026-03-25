Amazon acquires humanoid robot startup Fauna

25 March 2026 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Amazon.com, Inc. has acquired humanoid robotics startup Fauna Robotics, Inc., a company spokesperson confirmed to CNBC on Tuesday, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Founded in 2024 by former engineers from Meta and Google, Fauna recently launched “Sprout,” a $50,000 bipedal robot designed to be approachable and human-friendly. Amazon said it is “excited about Fauna’s vision to build capable, safe, and fun robots for everyone” and aims to “invent new ways to make our customers’ lives better and easier.”

The acquisition follows Amazon’s purchase of Swiss delivery robotics firm Rivr and builds on its earlier push into home robotics, including the launch of the Astro robot in 2021.

This move comes amid intensifying competition in humanoid robotics. Tesla, Inc. is developing its Optimus robot, which CEO Elon Musk has said could deliver food to cars as early as 2026.

Interestingly, Amazon’s acquisition signals a growing trend of tech giants betting on humanoid robots not just for household assistance but also for logistics and delivery applications—potentially reshaping how people interact with robots in everyday life within the next few years.