California hit by energy crisis

25 March 2026 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chevron has warned of a potential energy crisis in California amid ongoing US and Israeli military operations targeting Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, California relies on imports for roughly 20% of its fuel, mainly from Asian countries whose energy supplies pass through the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz. The state is also isolated from the United States’ primary energy hubs in Texas and Louisiana, limiting domestic supply options.

The situation has been exacerbated by the closure of several refineries in recent years, driven by stricter environmental regulations and declining profits in the oil sector.

“California has chosen to rely heavily on imports. This is a risky strategy,” said Andy Waltz.

The impact is already being felt at the pump. The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports that the price of a gallon of gasoline (3.785 liters) in California has jumped to $5.82 from $4.62 just a month earlier, compared with a national average of $3.97.

Interestingly, California’s energy vulnerability highlights a growing tension between environmental policy and energy security. As states push for cleaner energy and reduced domestic production, they may increasingly find themselves exposed to global geopolitical shocks that affect fuel prices and supply stability.