Azerbaijan sees strong growth in aluminum exports amid rising domestic production

23 March 2026 19:16 (UTC+04:00)

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In the first two months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported aluminum and aluminum products worth $42 million, totaling 12,900 tons, according to the State Customs Committee, AzerNEWS reports. The export value represents an increase of $11.4 million, or 37.4%, compared to the same period last year, while the exported volume grew by...

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