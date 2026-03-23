Azerbaijan sees strong growth in aluminum exports amid rising domestic production
In the first two months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported aluminum and aluminum products worth $42 million, totaling 12,900 tons, according to the State Customs Committee, AzerNEWS reports. The export value represents an increase of $11.4 million, or 37.4%, compared to the same period last year, while the exported volume grew by...
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