Azerbaijan’s cotton exports surge in early 2026

23 March 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

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In the first two months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 27,600 tons of cotton, valued at $41.1 million, marking a significant increase compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the export value rose by $12.6 million, or...

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