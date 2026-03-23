Armenia says ties with Türkiye ‘ready’ for breakthrough as border reopening looms

23 March 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

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Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday that dialogue with Türkiye has reached a level where full diplomatic normalization and the reopening of borders are now within reach, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a parliamentary committee session, Mirzoyan stated that the ongoing talks between Armenia and Türkiye have “matured enough” to deliver concrete results, including the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.

“The Armenia–Türkiye dialogue has matured enough that, alongside the ongoing processes, it can achieve a complete outcome, namely, the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the full opening of the border,” he said, responding to a question from opposition MP Gegham Manukyan.

Mirzoyan added that there is no fundamental disagreement on this objective and emphasized that Yerevan is conveying the same message to its Turkish counterparts, signaling a potential breakthrough in long-stalled normalization efforts between the two neighbors.