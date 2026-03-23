Kremlin eyed staged 'assassination plot' to boost Orbán’s Fidesz

23 March 2026 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia’s foreign intelligence service allegedly considered staging an assassination attempt linked to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s ruling Fidesz party in a bid to boost its popularity ahead of elections, according to a report, AzerNEWS reports.

The Washington Post, citing European intelligence sources, said the idea was discussed amid concerns in Moscow over declining public support for Orbán’s party.

According to the report, recent polling shows Fidesz at around 40%, trailing the opposition Tisza Party, which is said to have support exceeding 46%.

Responding to the allegations, the Kremlin dismissed the claims, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov describing the report as disinformation.

No independent confirmation of the claims has been provided, and details surrounding the alleged plot remain limited.