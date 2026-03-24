Indian investments in Azerbaijan jump nearly 30%

24 March 2026 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

India’s direct investment in Azerbaijan recorded robust growth in 2025, even as overall foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country declined. As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, India’s FDI in Azerbaijan reached $56.047 million in 2025. This represents an increase of $12.9 million, or 29.8%, compared to 2024. Despite this growth, India’s share in Azerbaijan’s total FDI inflows remained relatively modest at...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!