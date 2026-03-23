Trump pauses strikes on Iran's energy sites for 5 days

23 March 2026 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

"The United States and Iran have had productive discussions over the past two days toward fully resolving hostilities in the Middle East. As talks continue this week, I've ordered a five-day pause on any military strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure, contingent on progress. Thank you," he wrote.

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to announce he had ordered to postpone strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure for five days amid "productive conversations" with the Islamic Republic about ending the fighting, AzerNEWS reports.

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