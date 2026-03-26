Volkswagen recalls electric vehicles over safety concerns

26 March 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 100,000 electric vehicles due to issues with battery modules that fail to meet required specifications. These defects could reduce driving range and, in rare cases, pose a potential fire risk, AzerNEWS reports.

The recall affects around 75,000 vehicles from the ID series, as well as nearly 20,000 Cupra Born models produced between February 2022 and August 2024.

As part of the recall, vehicles will receive a software update, and their high-voltage batteries will be thoroughly inspected. If necessary, individual battery modules will be replaced to ensure safety and performance.

Interestingly, this move reflects a broader trend in the electric vehicle industry, where manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing software fixes and modular battery repairs over full replacements—helping reduce costs and environmental impact while improving long-term reliability.